UB Bulls football embarks to Mobile for Dollar General Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - The University at Buffalo football team left Buffalo on Tuesday morning for Mobile, Alabama, where they'll play in their first ever bowl game this weekend.

The Bulls, 10-3, are playing in their first ever bowl game. Buffalo will square off against Troy.

"It's been a special year for us," Bulls Head Coach Lance Leipold said. "(This game is important because of the way) it will send our seniors out, spring football for our returning players. It always helps with recruiting if you get to be on national television for a game. There's a lot of reasons why this game is important and we want to go down there and play well.

Freshman linebacker James Patterson said he's excited to play in a bowl game in his first year and that it's important to get a win for the senior players who may be playing in their last football game.

Junior wideout KJ Osbourn said it's a blessing to be there this year.

"Last year we felt left out," Osbourn said. "This time last year, we were at home so we're going to make it fun."

Saturday's game will be televised nationally on ESPN and can be heard on our sister station ESPN 1520.



