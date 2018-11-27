Leonard Fournette suspended for one game after fight with Shaq Lawson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - The National Football League announced on Monday that Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was suspended for one game without pay after he fought Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson in the third quarter of Sunday's game at New Era Field.

Lawson was not disciplined by the NFL for his actions.

"Sometimes things happen," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "Guys are against each other and it got competitive out there. I never want to see one of our guys or their guys thrown out. That's not the way this game is designed to be played. That said, things were going fast and at the end of the day, I thought Shaq was defending himself and punches were being thrown. Number one, we have to display discipline and, number two, I expect our team to stand up for one another."

Bills DL Kyle Williams said the fight reignited fans.

"When the page turns on that situation or that scenario, how quickly can you snap back and get back in tune and say we have a football game," Williams told WGR on Monday. "We have a really pivotal moment in the game coming up. Can we shift from being borderline out of control and things getting out of hand to getting back in and getting ready for the next series and the next play."

Bills play in Miami on Sunday.

