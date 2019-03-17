- WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, March 18th 2019
- Will the State Budget Be Passed on Time?
- State legislature proposes hike in alcohol taxes
- Let the Madness Begin
- All IRISH for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
- Reinhart's shootout winner lifts Sabres over Blues 4-3
- Protesting the Diocese
- Shooting at North Buffalo Hotel
- Local Prayer Vigil for New Zealand Victims
- Gillibrand in 2020 Democratic race
- The Latest: Police: Gunman acted alone, may have had support
- Christchurch gun shop sold rifles online to accused shooter
- China says 13,000 Xinjiang 'terrorists' arrested since 2014
- Asian shares advance as investors watch US-China trade talks
- Stopping Zion is the key to outdueling Duke in March Madness
- Stopping Zion is the key to outdueling Duke in March Madness
- Kansas hopes to resurrect proof-of-citizenship voting law
- Christchurch gun shop sold rifles online to accused shooter
- The Latest: Police: Gunman acted alone, may have had support
- Christchurch gun shop sold rifles online to accused shooter
- Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on the State Budget
- Lt Gov Kathy Hochul speaks at prayer vigil
- Faizan Haq Pres WNY Muslims
- BPD Dep Commissioner Joe Gramaglia
- Nate Oats After Selection Sunday
- Robert Hoatson and James Faluszczak
- 3-17 Hardline Hour 1
- 3/16 The Financial Guys
- 3/16 Buffalo Means Business w/ Speed Global
- 3/16 Buffalo Means Business w/ Lincoln Sparrow Advisors
How 'mad' are you about "March Madness"?
Ryan Fitzpatrick agrees to 2-year contract with Dolphins
MIAMI (AP) — Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, who were in the market for a replacement for Ryan Tannehill.
The 36-year-old Fitzpatrick has a 50-75-1 record as a starter for seven NFL teams. He started seven games for Tampa Bay last year and had a passer rating of 100.4, which ranked ninth in the league.
The Dolphins traded Tannehill on Friday to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that also involved draft picks. Tannehill became Miami's starting quarterback as a rookie in 2012 and never took a snap in the postseason.
New coach Brian Flores and the Dolphins remain in the market for their quarterback of the future and are expected to draft one in the first round either this year or next.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine